Little Cities Has Its Release Pushed Back To Mid-May

Publisher nDreams revealed some development news on Little Cities as the release has been pushed back a few weeks. The company sent out this statement below letting fans know that they would not be making the original deadline, and instead, would have to push the game back to mid-May 2022.

Together with Meta, we have decided to move the release of our upcoming VR game, Little Cities, to May 12. We feel that launching in this quieter week will give Little Cities the best chance to make the biggest impact. These decisions are never easy, and we apologise to everyone who is eagerly awaiting our game. This is purely a scheduling decision; Little Cities is 100% complete. We cannot wait for you to get your hands on Purple Yonder's charming, cozy city creator on May 12, and the husband-and-wife team is already hard at work on new, free post-launch updates. More info coming soon.

Along with the news, the team dropped more info on what you can expect to see inside the game and some of the locations you'll be working with. However, the most up-to-date trailer they have to show off what the game will look like still has the old date on it. Here's what the team had to say on the game's content.

We are delighted to reveal the many locations where you will be able to create your perfect Little Cities, across the game's extensive campaign. Each island or archipelago will feature diverse themes with each bringing unique gameplay elements that you will need to consider to keep your citizens happy. Volcanic islands bring the risk of eruptions, but geothermal vents can be used to power cities, whilst desert islands feature sandstorms that can be overcome through the planting of trees. Archipelagos with multiple islands also bring the challenge of building bridges to efficiently connect your different neighbourhoods. Each island also features its own set of unique buildings that you will unlock as your city grows from a humble settlement to a bustling metropolis. These include a thermal spa and a water park on Volcano islands and an aquarium and a stadium on Tropical islands.