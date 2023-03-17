Little Cities VR Shows Off The People In The Little Citizens Update Little Cities VR has a new update where you will be getting more personality in the town with defined citizens in your city.

Purple Yonder and nDreams revealed a new update being added to Little Cities VR, as you'll soon see more personality in your towns with the Little Citizens update. This particular update is absolutely free for you to get as it adds some character to the cozy city creator, literally, as they are bringing the cities to life in a whole new way. This update will add an all-new tiny population to the world that you have crafted, with many of them friendly and eager to explore every inch of your creation and make it a great place to live. And it's not just people occupying homes and businesses, they will live practically everywhere from the beaches to the city to the mountains and all points in between. We got more info on the update below and a trailer showing it off.

"Crafting a place where residents love to live has always been at the very heart of Little Cities and this update empowers players to experience residents enjoying their cosy creations up-close for the very first time. From hot dog chompers to beachside bathers, the Little Citizens' huge range of intuitive behaviors delivers a new level of immersion. They relax, party and wander around town, growing in number as players' creations expand – they even wave back! With a truly diverse population enjoying everything from yoga sessions in the park to gameday at the stadium, now there's always something delightful to spot on the streets of Little Cities."

"We're delighted to welcome Little Citizens to the game, bringing a genuinely game-changing sense of hustle and bustle to Little Cities," said James Howard, co-founder of Purple Yonder. "We've been working hard to deliver this popular community ask and I really can't wait to see our fantastic player community discover all the joyful quirks and habits of their new tiny population".