Little Learning Machines Confirmed For Early March Release

Transitional Forms will be releasing Little Learning Machines this March, where you solve challenges using AI companions.

Indie game developer and publisher Transitional Forms confirmed they have an official release date for Little Learning Machines, as the game will be coming out on PC via Steam this March. If you haven't checked out the game yet, this is a casual AI puzzle simulator win in which you will use these small companions to help solve complicated puzzles. You do this by training them to do simplistic tasks, either solo or together as a team, and then watch them work their newfound skills to make it happen. Or fail and then have to start over, because they are learning as you go with only you as a source to teach them how to accomplish things. Enjoy the trailer and info we have for you here, as the game will be released on March 6, 2024.

Little Learning Machines

Welcome to Little Learning Machines—a live simulation where you train your real AI companions to solve challenges together across whimsical islands. Shape their abilities and personalities while leveling up your skills with the game's no-code AI system.

Play with real AI companions: The AI robots in this game are real. How you choose to train them using the games' no-code system directly shapes their abilities and personalities, making each AI companion as unique as your training style.

The AI robots in this game are real. How you choose to train them using the games' no-code system directly shapes their abilities and personalities, making each AI companion as unique as your training style.

Progressive challenges: Encounter new challenges across diverse islands. As you progress, both your AI companions' abilities and your AI training skills flourish, unlocking new possibilities.

Robot personalization: Customize your AI companions with unique cosmetics and names that you feel best suit them.

Vibrant, whimsical islands: Explore the world of Little Learning Machines as you uncover surprises and progress across its diverse islands.

