Little Nightmares III Releases Brand-New "Alone" Trailer

Leading up to the release of Little Nightmares III, the team have released a new "Alone" trailer, exploring more of The Nowhere

Article Summary Little Nightmares III releases its new "Alone" trailer showcasing haunting environments and twisted enemies.

Players guide Low and Alone, two friends relying on unique items to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles.

The Nowhere is packed with terrifying monsters and bizarre areas like the Necropolis and Candy Factory.

Experience intense cooperative gameplay and unravel the dark mysteries haunting Low and Alone's journey.

Bandai Namco released a brand-new trailer for Little Nightmares III to help promote the game's release and give us a better look at The Nowhere. The "Alone" trailer highlights many of the environments and enemies you'll come across in what feels like an endless wasteland of horrors that you'll need to navigate as a team. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released for PC and consoles on October 10, 2025.

Little Nightmares III

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they've become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other's backs. Whether you're playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you'll depend on each other's iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low's arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone's wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

No matter where you go, the Nowhere is home to horrific monsters. These Residents won't hesitate to go out of their way to capture any intrusive little Visitors that draw their attention. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby in the sandy ruins of the Necropolis, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils in an unsettling Candy Factory, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair. You'll need to be ready to run, hide, or even defend yourself at a moment's notice to stay in one piece. Don't be too distracted by the desolate beauty of the Nowhere. There are dark mysteries waiting for you as Low and Alone follow their mirror path across the Spiral. As each new location becomes more dangerous and disturbing than the last, traumatic flashes from the past will begin to emerge. Will Low and Alone finally escape from this unending nightmare? Only you can help them, little ones…

