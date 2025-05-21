Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Logitech, Video Games | Tagged: Logitech G, Logitech G522 Headset

Logitech G Reveals The All-New G522 Gaming Headset

Logitech G has a brand-nmew gaming headset on the market this week, as they showed off the G522 Gaming Headset, available now

Article Summary Logitech G launches the new G522 Gaming Headset with customizable Lightsync RGB lighting.

Enjoy enhanced audio quality with PRO-G drivers and a 48kHz/16-bit broadcast-grade microphone.

Features tri-mode connectivity: Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB wired options for flexibility.

Designed for comfort with lightweight build, breathable headband, and Blue VO!CE sound customization.

Logitech G revealed a new addition to their line of headsets today with the introduction of the G522 Gaming Headset. The design may look a bit familiar in different ways, as they have taken a couple of different designs from the past and put a new spin on them, especially in the lighting, which really makes them stand out. Not to mention all of the modern audio upgrades that gamers will enjoy having. You can check out more about them below, as they are in the shop and select retailers, going for about $160.

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset

This newest addition to the Logitech G 5 Series lineup, features unrivaled audio performance for true immersion in your game with extended battery life and increased comfort so that you can play for hours and not lose your focus.

Let Your Streak Shine: Experience the bold, sleek design of this RGB gaming headset, featuring customizable side-facing lighting powered by Lightsync RGB in up to 16.8 million colors.

Experience the bold, sleek design of this RGB gaming headset, featuring customizable side-facing lighting powered by Lightsync RGB in up to 16.8 million colors. Crystal Clear Audio : Best in class voice clarity with full bandwidth 48kHz/16-bit microphone for crystal-clear in-game communication and broadcast-quality audio streaming.

: Best in class voice clarity with full bandwidth 48kHz/16-bit microphone for crystal-clear in-game communication and broadcast-quality audio streaming. True Immersion in Every Game : State-of-the art PRO-G audio drivers deliver synchronized 48kHz/24-bit audio for exceptional sound quality, low distortion, and rich bass on this wireless headset.

: State-of-the art PRO-G audio drivers deliver synchronized 48kHz/24-bit audio for exceptional sound quality, low distortion, and rich bass on this wireless headset. Tri-Mode Connectivity : For those who live and breathe to game, G522 adapts to your style with the unrivaled performance of low-latency Lightspeed Wireless, or the flexibility of Bluetooth and USB wired connectivity options—creating a truly personalized audio experience.

: For those who live and breathe to game, G522 adapts to your style with the unrivaled performance of low-latency Lightspeed Wireless, or the flexibility of Bluetooth and USB wired connectivity options—creating a truly personalized audio experience. Where Comfort Fuels Play : Designed for style, comfort, and durability, the lightweight 290 g build features a breathable suspension band and rounded cushion ear cups for an upgraded fit.

: Designed for style, comfort, and durability, the lightweight 290 g build features a breathable suspension band and rounded cushion ear cups for an upgraded fit. Customizable Sound: Improve and customize your voice output with Blue VO!CE technology, or go deep on your audio settings and EQ through G HUB software or the G mobile app.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!