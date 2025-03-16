Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lonestar, Math Tide, Thermite Games

Lonestar Will Finally Leave Early Access This April

After being in Early Access for over a year, Lonestar will finally be released in full on PC and the Nintendo Switch next month

As a cosmic bounty hunter, customize spaceships and units in this roguelike strategy deckbuilder.

Discover 140+ Treasures and hire skilled pilots from diverse races for endless strategic choices.

Challenge space pirates with 8 difficulty levels and track down nearly 100 wanted criminals.

Indie game developer Math Tide and publisher Thermite Games announced that they have an official release date for the full version of Lonestar. The game has been in Early Access since January 2024, giving players a chance to try out their roguelike strategy spaceship deckbuilder game while they worked on finishing it. Now we know the game is set to be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for Nintendo Switch, on April 3, 2025. The news comes with a new trailer, as we now wait out the next couple weeks.

Lonestar

Embark on a cosmic adventure in Lonestar as a daring bounty hunter to hunt down elusive criminals strewn across the universe. Your spaceship is your customizable stronghold, and your wit as your key advantage. Assemble an arsenal of formidable units, each possessing unique abilities and strengths, and fuel them with Energy Resources harnessed through cards of various colors (rarities) and numerical values. Face numerous challenges, outsmart lawbreakers, and make choices that will mark your name among the galaxies. Lonestar is packed with a wealth of content, ensuring a thrilling bounty-hunting adventure awaits. In this cosmic adventure, you can customize your journey by exploring diverse combat styles and strategies through two unique Spaceships, each equipped with a personalized arsenal boasting over 170 powerful Units.

The dynamic gameplay extends beyond spaceship customization, introducing a collection of 140+ Treasures that enables you to craft numerous combinations, offering endless possibilities for creative and strategic gameplay. Recruit from a pool of 35 skilled pilots of 4 different races to enhance bounty-hunting prowess. Spoiler alert! Exclusive options will be unlocked based on the race of your chosen pilot. And please stay tuned for the arrival of even more distinct pilots in the future, expanding your combo options and diversifying your ride. The challenges in Lonestar are as varied as the cosmos itself. Confront space pirates across eight difficulty levels, offering a thrilling and adaptable gaming experience suitable for players of all skill levels. Pursue nearly 100 wanted criminals, including 15 boss-level felons, in an ever-escalating test of your strategic acumen.

