Cyanide & Happiness Unveils New "Master Dater" Card Game

Finally, it's time to give Cyanide & Happiness fans what they have been asking for since childhood: love, from literally anyone. Become the one and only, Sexiest Single, in all the land (for at least one round) and watch the suitors line up to pander their hearts out for said Single's affection. The rest of the group each combine one Head Card, one Body Card, and a really good verbal argument to convince the Sexy Single to award one of their Interest Cards to potential paramours.

Create the suitor or suitress of anyone's dream with combinations like Dweebus Christ, Santa Satan, or a Giant Eyeball Who Stabs Eyes. The first Dater to collect five total Interest Cards and one from each of the Love, Flame, and Spark categories, has officially won at love and becomes the Master Dater! Sorry, we do make the rules and that's canon. Master Dater's Gamefound crowdfunding campaign allows Cyanide & Happiness' wonderful and attractive fans to directly support the game's creation, while receiving exclusive rewards like a backer-only limited edition box, or just pre-order the main game for $25 USD to be among the first to play it. More stretch goal rewards await to be unlocked, and honestly, some may already be when this press release goes out.