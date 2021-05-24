Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 5

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Full Art cards of the set.

Lurantis Full Art GX: Here, we see the debut of the Full Art style of the Sun & Moon era. The frankly superior style of the XY era featured golden lines and detailed backgrounds, while the Sun & Moon era features blue linework and single color backgrounds. Because of that, these cards work on the strength of two things: the Pokémon and the texture. The truth is, when you pull one of these, it's a far better experience than looking at them here. The light hits these rather nicely, creating a silvery effect. This first one is Lurantis, which is a bit heavy on the CGI style but the bright pink works well against the lush green.

Lapras Full Art GX: This Lapras offering is a bit weak compared to other GX of the set, with Lapras's coloring blending in with the blue background, making the Pokémon look a tad bit lost here.

Lunala Full Art GX: Easily the best of the three and one of the best in the overall set is Lunala, which almost appears to be bursting free of the GX card here. The Pokémon itself takes up so much of the card that it gets more detail, with the texture of the card gleaming beautifully off of Lunala's detailed wing.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.