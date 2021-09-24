Pokémon TCG Should Bring Back Radiant Collections

In just two weeks from tomorrow, the Pokémon TCG will release its landmark 25th-anniversary set, Celebrations. Celebrations will be a special set released in branded products that will include four-card booster packs. The set itself will contain 25 cards as well as a subset of 25 reprints of classic cards with a new, Celebrations-exclusive holofoil pattern. This release has me thinking back to two of my favorite sets from Pokémon TCG's past: Legendary Treasures and Generations. Comparing these sets and the upcoming Celebrations, I can't help but wonder… whatever happened to the Radiant Collection?

First, a bit on what the Radiant Collection is. It is a style of subset that appeared only in Black & White – Legendary Treasures and the 20th-anniversary set, Generations. These cards could be pulled from packs and featured unique artwork on the Full Arts and special foil patterns on the standard cards. The Full Arts of the Black & White – Legendary Treasures Radiant Collection featured a sparkling gem style of holo which you can see on the Mew above, which actually looks similar to the holofoil being used for the Celebrations reprints. The standard cards had unique foil patterns, which you can see on the Charizard below.

These cards were known for the cute depictions of Pokémon and their focus on heartwarming moments between Pokémon and trainers or Pokémon and each other. A standout for me is the Sylveon card, which features a little Eevee gently nibbling on one of Sylveon's ribbons.

Largely, the Pokémon TCG has replaced the Radiant Collection with the popular Shiny Vault. While we last saw a Radiant Collection near the end of the XY era, we have gotten Shiny Vaults in Hidden Fates, Shining Fates this year, and will get another in Japan's VMAX Climax in December 2021 as well as the English version — whenever that happens. While I adore Shiny sets and am also excited for Celebrations, I'll end this article by putting some intention out there. I'd love to see another Radiant Collection from the Pokémon TCG and I don't think I'm alone!