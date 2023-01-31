Loop8: Summer Of Gods Will Launch In Early June Loop8: Summer Of Gods is set to be released in North America for all three major consoles, as well as PC, this Summer.

XSEED Games, the indie publishing wing of Marvelous USA announced today that Loop8: Summer Of Gods will be released this June. The company will be releasing both a standard edition available for $50 and a limited Celestial Edition with special content added to it for $70. Plus, a special Digital Deluxe edition with the soundtrack and an artbook for Steam going for $60. The game will officially be released on June 6th for PC and all three major consoles. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer below..

"A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer Of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as "Hope," Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanity's last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with 'Demon Sight,' Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right… or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely."

Choices That Can Change the World: Loop8's emotion-driven AI system responds to every action and decision players make. Characters' emotions and stories will vary greatly based on player choices, making each playthrough wholly unique.

Loop8's emotion-driven AI system responds to every action and decision players make. Characters' emotions and stories will vary greatly based on player choices, making each playthrough wholly unique. A Beautiful Seaside Town Brimming with Mystery: A nostalgic and beautifully recreated snapshot of rural Japan circa 1983, Ashihara is home to a colorful cast of characters, each harboring their own secrets to uncover. Will players' choices make them trusted allies…or mortal enemies?

A nostalgic and beautifully recreated snapshot of rural Japan circa 1983, Ashihara is home to a colorful cast of characters, each harboring their own secrets to uncover. Will players' choices make them trusted allies…or mortal enemies? Live an Ordinary Life, Fight Extraordinary Enemies: Build bonds with Ashihara's residents while protecting the town from the ever-present threat of the Kegai, repeating the cycle to uncover how everyday actions impact battles in the Underworld, and vice versa.

Build bonds with Ashihara's residents while protecting the town from the ever-present threat of the Kegai, repeating the cycle to uncover how everyday actions impact battles in the Underworld, and vice versa. Relive the Past to Alter the Future: Though the deadline for humanity's extinction draws ever closer, Ashihara's fate remains in your hands. Repeatedly returning to the start of August, alter your actions, and see how they turn the tides of destiny across multiple endings.