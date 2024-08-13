Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Reveals Several Details For The August 2024 Update

Amazon Games has a rundown of the content set to be released for Lost Ark tomorrow, as a brand-new island drops into the world

Amazon Games has revealed some of the bigger details for the August 2024 update being added to Lost Ark this week. The biggest additions to the game will be a new Bound Gold system that will be used for the progression systems, as well as the new Indigo Island that will be plopped down fro you to explore. There are also a few new additions to the game and the usual upgrades, for which we have the details below. The update goes live tomorrow morning, August 14.

Lost Ark – August 2024 Update

Indigo Island: With incredibly beautiful underwater scenery and open for players at item level 1600, Indigo Island will include a quest that can be completed to access the single-player Sea Cave dungeon, which contains three paths. Players can begin the Indigo Island quest and dungeon after interacting with the "Someone's Voice" quest near the island entrance. Players who complete the dungeon will be awarded "Luminous Coral Stone" as well as other notable rewards.

Bound Gold System: Bound Gold will be added as a way to grant Gold that can be used exclusively in progression systems. Two current systems will be updated to provide Bound Gold instead of 'Tradeable' Gold; the gold reward chests from Una's Tokens, along with Solo Mode Raids. With the introduction of Bound Gold, the Gold granted by Solo Mode Raids will be swapped to Bound Gold and increased to better support player progression.

Chaos Dungeon Purification System: Chaos Dungeons will receive a new "Weekly Purification" Mission System. When playing through Chaos Dungeons with Aura of Resonance active, players can earn weekly Purification Points, which will culminate in earning reward chests. Silver and Honor Shards received from Chaos Dungeons will be removed and replaced with set reward chests containing them in the Purification system. Players can fill up 50 points on the Purification Meter for each Chaos Dungeon run, with max rewards earned at 300 points.

Chaos Dungeon Purification Event: From August 14 to September 25, a special Chaos Dungeon Purification Event will accompany the launch of the Chaos Dungeon Purification System. The event is built to give additional rewards as we head toward the launch of Tier 4, to ensure that you are rewarded for playing with helpful progression materials. During the event, bonus reward chests, which include a variety of honing materials and Purification Tokens, will be granted when reaching the 100, 200, or 300 Purification Point thresholds.

