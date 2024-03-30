Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch, Ocean Drive Studio

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch Announces Closed Beta

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch will be holding a Closed Beta shortly, as the team is currently taking signups for it now.

Indie game developer and publisher Ocean Drive Studio confirmed they would be hosting a Closed beta for their upcoming game Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch. The team made the reveal during PAX East 2024 as they have slowly been working on the game, they're now ready for players to give it some proper testing. You can sign up for the Closed Beta on their Steam page, as it will take place sometime this Spring.

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch

A remote island besieged by the dead. A shipwrecked traveler plagued by lost memories. A mysterious witch in a realm between life and death. Her motives are hazy. But the offer is simple: become her champion and bring hell to her enemies. In exchange, you'll gain a power others would kill for: The chance to live again. Now, cast headlong into a power struggle that threatens to upend the world, it's up to you to assemble your party, blaze a trail, and uncover the memories of your former life.

Craft your moves and crush your foes with crunchy grid-based combat that's fast and mean. Face off against a variety of enemies, from crazed Imperial cultists to the flesh-hungry Fallen, most of whom will wreck your day before you can blink. That is unless you take advantage of all the tools at your disposal: persistent upgrades, environmental hazards, elemental interactions, weapon affinities, skill synergies, and more! The road to your enemies' door is long and treacherous, and no two journeys are alike. Choose your path and navigate choice-driven random encounters that can either lend you the advantage or rip it cruelly away.

As you journey across the island, you'll meet a crew of misfits and killers battling demons of their own. Grow your bonds, learn their stories, and help them regain the things they've lost. But it's not all about other people. Each time you die, you'll also collect new shards of your own memory and slowly piece together the puzzle of the life you lost… and the man you came here searching for…

