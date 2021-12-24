Lost Epic Receives Second Major Update In Early Access

Explore The House of Salvation, a maze-like area in the middle of a snowstorm. Engage in fierce, unforgiving battles in this new world lit by candlelight. Who is the The Savior that The Holy Ones of the icy world call out to in their choruses? Experience The Frontier, a mysterious structure so high in the sky, the ground is merely a blur below. Discover buildings emanating peculiar forces that can help God Slayers or hinder them on their hunt for the The Frontier Defender of this world. Two new avatars, Necromancer and The Noble One, join the roster as playable characters, and a mysterious new NPC, The Son of God, joins the cast. This update enables warriors to upgrade their weapons to achieve limit breaks and acquire final forms that grant enhanced divine skills. Choose to combine two divine skills to create a new one, or choose one skill to use in an evolved form.

"We would like to thank the neverending support of our players whose feedback we heavily relied on for this update," said a representative for developer Team EARTH WARS. "You are making this game better, and we can't wait to hear from our existing fans and new ones buying the game during the Steam Winter Sale as we prepare for the full release next year with some much-requested additions."