Lost In Prayer Confirms Early Access Release For 2025

Nine Dots Publishing confirmed that they will eventually release Lost In Prayer first in Early Access, but you won't see it until 2025.

Survival game with a twist, where death lets you play as vanquished foes.

Procedurally generated levels with Hell and Heaven themes enhance replayability.

Unique skill trees and permadeath mechanic provide deep tactical gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Nine Dots Publishing has confirmed Lost In Prayer will arrive in Early Access, but not until next year. The team has been working hard on the game to get it to a level they're happy with, which you can see in the video above as they detail some of the work in their first Dev Diary. But there's a lot of work to be done, so the game is currently slated for a Q1 2025 release.

Lost In Prayer

Lost in Prayer thrives on high stakes. Players will scour treacherous environments, and their every step is a gamble with mortality. But survival isn't just about brute force. Cunning and resourcefulness are key. Players can utilize their surroundings, setting traps, luring enemies into dangerous situations, and exploiting weaknesses to overcome them in the most efficient way possible. Succeed in your encounters, and you'll be rewarded with precious loot, increasing your chances of survival! The core twist in Lost in Prayer lies in its character progression system. In Lost In Prayer, anything that kills you becomes playable. The very enemies that vanquished you become playable characters for your next runs. Each character carries their unique skills and abilities, offering a diverse roster of combatants as you delve deeper into the cycle of life and death.

Will you be tempted to die on purpose in a successful run to unlock the enemy you face? Dying is more bittersweet when the boss that took you down becomes the instrument of your revenge. With dozens of playable characters, you'll find your favorite playstyle. Play to its strengths, go beyond Hell or above Heaven, and discover why you're stuck in the Purgatory. Expect all the qualities that make the genre so compelling, such as mind-twisting tactical decisions and expansive build options.

High replay value, rewarding progression and tough challenges awaits.

Procedurally generated levels ensure no two runs are the same.

Explore Hell and Heaven each with their dedicated enemies, encounters, and environment.

Unique skill trees that offer a variety of playstyles.

Loot weapons and armor with dedicated abilities to widen your tactical options.

Permadeath keeps tension high, but if you die…

