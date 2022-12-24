Lost Light Receives Christmas Update With New Event

NetEase Games announced this week they have added a brand new update to Lost Light, giving you a new mode and holiday cheer. The update for the game doesn't just add a holiday theme; you're getting a brand new mode as the First-Person Mode is now available for you to play and immerse yourself into. You'll also get a brand new Xmas Update in which they have added exclusive skins and bonuses to the mix. You can also use the gift code "ypdfex8fht" to redeem special prizes for a limited time. You can read more info on the update below along with some new images.

"Lost Light First-Person Mode has been officially launched today. You can now select FPP or TPP to your preference and enjoy a more tactical and immersive combat experience. Covering your tracks in the dark forest of Mt. Akiyama, looting chests and enemies in the maze-like BAF Factory, or confronting enemies head-on in the mysterious ARC Company, the First-person Mode will bring you more excitement and an immersive experience. Now get into battles and test your signature tactical strategies in diverse scenarios to prove your strength!"

"The diverse weather system has always been one of Lost Light's signature features, adding unlimited possibilities to the battlefield. In the Xmas update, we will introduce the brand new Winter Season. Sneak into the Winter Exclusion Zone, follow enemies' tracks with your sight blurred by the snow, and be ready for a sudden encounter! Let's celebrate Xmas with colorful Xmas trees and tasty Gingerbread! Join the Xmas event, collect Gingerbread, and win incredible Targeted Serum + Permanent Weapon Skin. Draw Xmas prizes to get Xmas exclusive Outfits, Weapon Skins, Backpacks, Glasses, and more. You draw, and you win (prize guaranteed)!