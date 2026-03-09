Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lou's Lagoon, Megabit Publishing, Rokaplay, Tiny Roar

Lou's Lagoon Has Released a Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Lou’s Lagoon, as they delve more intot he story of finding your Uncle Lou while running his business

Article Summary Watch the new Lou’s Lagoon story trailer, introducing a flying adventure to find your missing Uncle Lou.

Take over Lou’s seaplane delivery service, uncover secrets, and explore the Limbo Archipelago islands.

Upgrade and customize your seaplane and gadgets, master ring challenges, fish, build, and deliver goods.

Personalize your character, decorate your own island base, and unravel the mystery behind Lou’s disappearance.

Indie game developer Tiny Roar and co-publishers Rokaplay and Megabit Publishing have released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming game, Lou's Lagoon. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a flying adventure title in which you come in to find your Uncle Lou, who has suddenly gone missing, while also running his airplane island-delivery business in his absence. Its like Tail Spin, if you were Kit looking for Baloo the Bear half the time. The trailer above gives a better idea of what you'll be doing after he took off one night on what he even claims is a "wild goose chase." ENjoy the trailer here as the game is currently slated to come out sometime in 2026.

Lou's Lagoon

Your Uncle Lou has mysteriously vanished, leaving you in charge of his seaplane delivery service. Now, it's up to you to keep the business thriving, connect the islands, and uncover the mystery of his disappearance. With your trusty vacuum – the Swirler 2000 – by your side, explore the vibrant Limbo Archipelago. Harvest resources, craft items, and deliver them to customers across a land full of secrets and surprises. Your seaplane isn't just for getting around – you can upgrade and customize it to your liking as you go. Take on challenges like ring courses and races, or relax and enjoy the beautiful landscapes as you fly. Make sure to keep your eyes open for hidden treasures and secrets that may lead you to Uncle Lou's whereabouts!

Explore the Limbo archipelago, home to vibrant communities and ancient secrets.

home to vibrant communities and ancient secrets. Pilot your very own seaplane, master ring challenges, and enjoy the freedom of open skies.

master ring challenges, and enjoy the freedom of open skies. Upgrade your gadgets to expand your adventures. Scoop, build, glide and fish!

to expand your adventures. Scoop, build, glide and fish! Personalize your seaplane with vibrant skins and custom configurations.

with vibrant skins and custom configurations. Full character customization. Make your avatar uniquely yours, from hairstyle to outfits and accessories.

Make your avatar uniquely yours, from hairstyle to outfits and accessories. Build your island base, decorate it, and make Lou's Lagoon feel like home.

decorate it, and make Lou's Lagoon feel like home. A mystery to unravel. Piece together clues, follow Lou's trail, and uncover the truth behind his disappearance!

