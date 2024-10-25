Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ysbryd Games | Tagged: Brlka, Love Eternal

Love Eternal Releases New Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Check out the official gameplay reveal trailer for Love Eternal, as we get a first glimpse at the mechanics and challenges to come

Article Summary Discover thrilling puzzles and challenges in Love Eternal's first official gameplay reveal trailer.

Explore a nightmare world of gravity-defying jumps with stunning pixel art and fluid animations.

Immerse in a haunting narrative and atmospheric score with Maya in a twisted psychological horror tale.

Master precise, acrobatic platforming on over 100 treacherous screens in this mind-bending adventure.

Indie game developer Brlka and publisher Ysbryd Games have released the first official gameplay trailer for Love Eternal as we get a better look at the upcoming title. Originally announced over the Summer, this mind-bending platformer will have you honing your puzzle and endurance skills from multiple titles in order to make it through single-screen challenges. As you'll see in the trailer, the game gives you the ability to run and jump through a nightmare scape of reality that looks slightly off and can turn into nightmare fuel at a moment's notice. You'll use red crystals to change gravity and make jumps that normally would be impossible to complete. We played this at PAX West a couple of months ago and were absolutely taken aback by it. We've honestly been thinking about the game ever since. We have more info below as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Love Eternal

Wander a castle built of bitter memories in Love Eternal, a psychological horror platformer with devious trials and an unsettling, experimental narrative. Find a way out – or live in Shelter forever more. Run, jump, and reverse the flow of gravity itself to escape the mind of a selfish god in this challenging precision platformer. Play as Maya, a child stolen from her family on the whim of a lonely, forsaken deity, and make your way through over 100 screens filled with spikes, lasers, switches, and traps as you unravel the horrifying secret of your new prison.

Gorgeous hand-drawn pixel art graphics bring the god's realm to life alongside meticulously handcrafted animations boasting many thousands of frames.

A lush, atmospheric score, equal parts unsettling and beautiful.

Responsive, snappy controls provide challenges with a sense of mastery and acrobatic accomplishment.

A psychological horror narrative contorts and unfolds to reveal choices beyond comprehension.

