Ludia Launches New Mobile Title Disney Wonderful Worlds

Mobile developer and publisher Ludia has launched a brand new Disney mobile title this week with Disney Wonderful Worlds. This is a brand new Match-3 puzzle game that throws you into the world of Disney in a unique way, as they tell a story through a Disney-inspired theme park that you help customize and make your own. As you would expect you get to see a lot of familiar faces from Disney and Pixar, as you'll try to solve challenging puzzles, aided by Minnie Mouse and friends. When you win you'll collect characters and the worlds they come from to add to your park. The game is available right now on iOS and Android.

Disney Wonderful Worlds will launch with 300 puzzles for players to complete, with new levels added weekly, and unlock over 100 Disney decorations, characters and attractions to personalize the park. New challenging puzzles will keep players engaged, and eager to experience iconic Disney Parks moments from the comfort of home. Players will also be able to celebrate the Walt Disney World Resort 50 th Anniversary Celebration in-game with limited-time EARidescent decoration and collectibles to adorn their park.

"Ludia is delighted to be working with Disney to bring Disney Wonderful Worlds to fans and gamers worldwide," said Alexandre Thabet, CEO of Ludia. "We can't wait for players to dive in and for them to experience building and customizing their very own Disney Park while playing through fun, challenging Match-3 puzzles!" "Disney fans everywhere can experience the magic of Disney Parks at home or on-the-go with our newest mobile puzzle game Disney Wonderful Worlds," said Luigi Priore, V.P., Disney & Pixar Games. "Both teams have worked hard to capture the essence of many beloved Disney and Pixar characters and Disney Parks attractions unlockable by completing various Match-3 puzzles."