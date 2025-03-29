Posted in: Conventions, Digital Extremes, Events, Games, PAX East, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: PAX East 2025

New Warframe Plans For PAX East 2025 Revealed

PAX East 2025 will have a couple of new presentations to add to the list of exclusive events, as Warframe will be on display

Article Summary Warframe reveals exclusive content at PAX East 2025, with Devstream 188 live on May 10th.

Attendees get in-game cosmetics and early access with PAX East and TennoVIP events.

New Warframe Android updates, with Citrine and Kullervo deluxe skins in the pipeline.

Soulframe introduces class Pacts, weapon reworks, and Ancestors like Fire King Fenn Jotar.

Digital Extremes have revealed their plans for PAX East 2025, as Warframe will have content being shown off this May. The team revealed they would have a panel as part of the event happening in Boston this May, with a number of items set to be revealed for the rest of 2025. The team also dropped new info about the next event and some Soulframe highlights from their recent stream. We have all those details for you here.

Warframe Devstream 188 Live from PAX East 2025

Watch via the official PAX and Warframe Twitch channels or attend in person to learn about the latest Narrative Chapter of Warframe ahead of TennoCon. A PAX East badge is required to attend the Devstream panel in person on the Main Stage on Saturday, May 10, starting at 3 p.m. ET. Those attending in person will receive an exclusive in-game cosmetic set, including items like the Aesopex Armor Bundle, TennoVIP 2025 Glyph & Sigil, Orokin Reactor/Catalyst Blueprints, and early access to the Kullervo Noggle decoration. PAX East 2025 TennoVIP community celebration tickets will be available for free with limited availability on Eventbrite at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 4. Join in on signings, karaoke, and mingle with the Digital Extremes team and other Warframe community members. A PAX East badge is not required to attend this event.

Warframe – Leap of the Lotus

In addition to previous years' rewards, like the Easter color palette, Lepus Headgear, and Spring Step Ephemera aura, players can take on the Wolf Hunt Tactical Alert Mission to take on a more challenging version of the Wolf of Saturn Six. Enlist to take on four different Tactical Alert missions, all taking place on Saturn, to gain enough materials and a blueprint to eventually craft the Wolf Sledge hammer weapon. These seasonal spring celebrations will last from April 2 until April 30.

Warframe for Android Updates

Gaze upon new concept art for the latest upcoming deluxe Warframe skins for both Citrine and Kullervo, which are set to arrive in a future update. Vor's Prize, one of the first Quests in Warframe's story, will receive reworked levels for a more friendly new player experience. Creative Director Rebecca Ford also showed off Warframe running on an Android device during the stream, promising that more news on its anticipated launch will come soon.

Recent Soulframe Devstream Highlights

In addition to the previously announced Faction system, three new class Pacts and weapons will be tied to each faction: The Silent Rose (Grace), Alca's Children (Spirit), or The Kith of Kings (Courage). The Bow weapon type will receive a major rework, promoting more projectile-focused ranged gameplay. One of the first revealed Ancestors, Fire King Fenn Jotar, will offer Envoys another new class Pact promising a mastery of the soul's burning flame.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!