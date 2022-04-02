Lumencraft To Launch Into Steam's Early Access This April

2Dynamic Games have revealed they will be releasing their upcoming game Lumencraft into Steam's Early Access later this month. Along with the news that it will be published by Star Drifters and Surefire.Games, this game will have you mining for ore on a futuristic Earth in which there are dangers around every corner while you collect precious luminescent crystals from down below. The game will drop onto Steam on April 13th, but before then we have the latest trailer for you to enjoy.

The year is 2221. The planet's surface became uninhabitable over a century ago. Today the remains of humanity struggle to survive without electricity and light. Dreams of a better future had withered a long time ago, but a recently discovered mineral brought a spark of hope. Lumen, a crystal of high energy potency, can be the last chance for a struggling civilization. This mineral can drastically increase humanity's odds of survival. A team of Scouts, highly specialized miners, has ventured deep below the ground. It's almost impossible to survive there. They established a settlement near the estimated deposits of Lumen. Their mission objective is seemingly simple: excavate and collect the precious mineral. However, getting back with it to the surface alive is another story altogether. And no one has lived to tell that tale yet… Impossibly hostile caverns have proven to be a nearly impenetrable barrier so far, but they hold the key to rejuvenate the fading civilization. Dynamic lights and pixel-perfect interaction with a fully destructible terrain.

Atmosphere of dread created through impactful sound design and unique 2Dynamic lighting system.

Defending an underground settlement by direct combat and turrets.

Highly efficient and immensely satisfying digging mechanics.

Various futuristic technologies will allow to improve both your digging and killing potential.

Map editor and full Steam Workshop support, local co-op with Steam Remote Play support for online sessions, and Steam Deck support.