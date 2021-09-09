Luminous Productions Reveals More About Debut Title Forspoken

Square Enix and Luminous Productions revealed a ton of info today during PlayStation Showcase 2021 about their upcoming title, Forspoken. The trailer is only three minutes but it gives a much more detailed look at the story and a good chunk of the gameplay in what appears to be one of the best-looking titles in the entire showcase today. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is set to be released sometime in the Spring of 2022.

The new story trailer also gives fans a closer look at Forspoken's magic-infused combat and swift, dynamic movement, playing a key role in gameplay. Through the course of her journey, Frey will learn to cast and harness dozens of different types of magic and cast powerful spells as she traverses through the beautiful yet cruel land of Athia. Frey's quest in Athia will take her through a variety of diverse environments where she will use magic enhanced parkour. This dynamic and acrobatic movement, enhanced by Frey's mystical abilities, enables her to magically flow, zip and float across the vast landscapes of Athia in a fast and fluid manner.

Other key characters in Forspoken are highlighted in the trailer, including Frey's companion 'Cuff,' a magical sentient bracelet, voiced by actor Jonathan Cake (Stargirl), who helps her navigate the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Players are also introduced to Tanta Sila, a maddened and evil ruler who is the strongest and most formidable Tanta, or matriarch, in Athia, as she and Frey face off in an explosive and action-packed battle. Performed and voiced by actress and musician Janina Gavankar (True Blood), Tanta Sila's debut offers fans a glimpse of the formidable enemies that await in Athia. Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) also make an appearance as Johedy and Auden, fellow Athians who befriend and assist Frey with her journey.