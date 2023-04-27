No Context Tabletop Game To Arrive in Late May Can you guess what's going on with No Context? You'll be able to try it when Skybound Entertainment releases the game in late May.

Skybound Entertainment revealed this week they will be releasing a new tabletop game called No Context, set to arrive at the end of May. The game will have you making connections using random art, leading opponents to guess their cards while deducing your opponents' cards. The art was all designed by webcomics superstar J.L. Westover (Mr. Lovenstein Presents: Failure) with gameplay from designers Banana Chan and Jason Slingerland You can play it safe and wait it out to get a proper deduction, or you can take risks early on with higher penalties. Players must explain themselves after each round, getting an idea as to why each player made the connections, without context. The game is basically made to be pure fun as you play for points and an ultimate winner. The game will be released on May 31st, but before that, we got quotes form all the people involved below.

"I never thought that one day my art would be used as a tortured form of communication like some sort of anarchic hieroglyphics," said J.L. Westover. "No Context takes random panels from my comics, jumbles them up, and generates bigger laughs than my comics ever did. Watching people connect the dots between a knife wielding cat and a donut is truly a sight to behold. It's wild that such a fun and silly game can reveal the innermost depths of your friends' minds."

"My favorite part of developing this game is the stories that players tell at the end, when they are trying to explain what their thought process was when picking the images that they are placing under 'yes' or 'no,'" said Banana Chan. "It might seem so obvious to the person placing the images to describe their target image, but it really goes to show how differently we all think and envision things!"

"My favorite thing in No Context are the reactions from players when they are so incredibly sure they know what another player is describing only to realize that they had absolutely no idea what the actual answer was," said Jason Slingerland. "Those moments always seem to create laughter instead of frustration and that is the real magic of the game. I'm most proud of how easy the game is to understand and immediately start playing when you sit down. The system is very simple, yet very devious."