Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Set To Launch On July 20th

Interplay Entertainment has revealed today that they will officially launch Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 for PC and consoles on July 20th. Working with Wizards of the Coast, this remastered sequel (supporting up to 4K native resolutions) brings to life one of the more popular video game titles to explore the world of Dungeons & Dragons. You can currently pre-order and wishlist the game right now on Steam and GOG, with the Microsoft, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Epic Games Store going live soon. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about this version.

Based in and around the city of Baldur's Gate itself, the game features 5 playable characters and classes and spans dozens of locations. Featuring the ability to create custom weapons and armor, players can improve items by using runestones and gems while playing through the game's four difficulty levels; "Easy", "Normal", "Hard" and "Extreme". Whether choosing the barbarian, monk, necromancer, rogue or cleric, players will have to actively fight through hordes of monsters ranging from Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems and dreaded Dragons while dodging attacks and evading deadly traps. All versions of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 support local co-op play, while the Steam version will support Remote Play for a long-distance co-op experience. Fully verified on Steamdeck, now's the perfect time to grab an ally or brave Baldur's Gate on the move and play the sequel that defined a generation. Hack your way or cast powerful spells through over 80 perilous levels.

Hidden areas, secret characters, and hundreds of items to discover, customize, and use.

Forge unique magical weapons and armor to maximize the damage you inflict in battle.

Conquer hordes of beasts and armies of Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems and dreaded Dragons.

Compelling single or two-player cooperative modes of play.

Four difficulty levels to challenge even the hardiest adventurer; "Easy", "Normal", "Hard" and "Extreme".

Fully voice-acted by an all-star cast and two secret characters; Drizzt Do'Urden and Artemis Entreri.

Verified Steamdeck certification.

Local co-op support!

Fully voice-acted by an all-star cast.