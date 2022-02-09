Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles Will Launch In Late March

Wired Productions announced this morning that Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is coming to PC and consoles in late March. Developed by Luminawesome Games Ltd, the game has been previewed in Early Access for two years now, with a demo available on Steam as we speak. The full version is set to release on March 24th, along with a limited to 500 pressings of the Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles Double Vinyl game soundtrack, set to come out the same day. You can check out the latest trailer below along with more info on the final version.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles expands on the early access PC game, Lumote, supporting Luminawesome to deliver a complete version of the critically acclaimed release that delivers additional story, creates a whole new game world playing as the mighty Mastermote, and includes a new level of challenges, puzzles, and collectibles. With a brand-new gameplay trailer, narrated by Michelle Rocha, developer and co-founder of Luminawesome Games, players are taken on a journey through The Great Depths guided by the curious and adorable protagonist, Lumote. As the trailer dives into the underwater world, players are introduced to the bioluminescent creatures, known as the Motes, who spend their lives deep in the bioverse, content with living on the rhythms found in the electronica soundscape.

When the shift causes the Great Depths to turn red, the squishy hero, Lumote, embarks on an epic odyssey to return the world to blue. Lumote must possess, jump, and think its way through a world of puzzles. To aid in the quest, Lumote's ability to possess Motes will help reach areas not normally accessible. For every puzzle Lumote completes opening flower gates, it is one step closer to finding Mastermote!