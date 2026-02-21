Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Lunala, pokemon, Precious Paths

Lunala Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Alolan Legendaries Solgaleo and Lunala return to Pokémon GO raids this month. Defeat Lunala using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Lunala stars in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as Precious Paths season concludes with major Legendary returns.

Top Lunala counters include Mega Tyranitar, Shadow Tyranitar, Mega Absol, Hydreigon, and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

At least two well-prepared trainers can beat Lunala; bring three or more for safety if your team is less optimal.

Shiny Lunala has a 1 in 20 chance, with 2310 CP for perfect IVs in normal weather and 2887 CP when weather boosted.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Lunala, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Lunala Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Lunala counters as such:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Shadow Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Salamence: Bite, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lunala with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Kingambit: Snarl, Foul Play

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Incineroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Lunala can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lunala will have a CP of 2310 in normal weather conditions and 2887 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

