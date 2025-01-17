Posted in: Games, Japanime Games, Tabletop | Tagged: lupin the 3rd, Lupin The 3rd: The Italian Adventure

Lupin The 3rd: The Italian Adventure Game Announced

Lupin The 3rd: The Italian Adventure bring the popular series back to the tabletop board game world as you plan an elaborate heist

Article Summary Join Lupin and allies in a thrilling heist in Italy, evading Inspector Zenigata's relentless pursuit.

Play as iconic characters with unique abilities in this 2-5 player strategy board game.

Enjoy immersive gameplay with high-quality sleeves, playmats, and collectible cards.

Pre-order now for $45; release date pending, capturing the excitement of a Lupin adventure.

Tabletop publisher Japanime Games revealed their latest anime IP game this week, as Lupin The 3rd: The Italian Adventure is on the way. Based on the popular franchise, the game will have 2-5 players taking on the roles of Lupin, Goemon, Fujiko, Rebecca, and Jigen, as you will take on a new heist and attempt to execute a unique master plan, all while trying to outsmart Inspector Zenigata and his security forces in the process who are constantly hunting you down. We have more information about the game for you below as it's currently up for pre-order as we speak for $45. However, the company hasn't stamped an official release date on it, so we don't know when you'll get it yet.

Lupin The 3rd: The Italian Adventure

Embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure through Italy's scenic landscapes in Lupin The 3rd: The Italian Adventure! You and four other daring thieves have just stolen a priceless gem from Italy's most powerful criminal cartel. Now, you're on the run with Inspector Zenigata of the ICPO hot on your trail! Outsmart rivals, face high-stakes decisions and use clever strategies, high-tech gadgets, and a touch of luck to make your getaway.

This game is perfect for fans of thrill-packed strategy and anyone who loves the Lupin the 3rd universe. With iconic characters, unique abilities, and dynamic gameplay, it combines the thrill of a heist with the challenge of evading capture in an immersive, replayable experience. And to complete the adventure, all games come with officially licensed sleeves and playmats, enhancing your gameplay with high-quality accessories. Each session feels like a new escape as you roll dice to strategize, confront unique Opposition cards, and unlock powerful upgrades with character-specific packs, acrylic standees, and collectible cards. The high-quality components, stunning artwork, and immersive playmats capture the pulse-pounding world of Lupin the 3rd, making every move feel like part of the story.

