Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior Gets February Release Date

Quantic Dream confirmed the release date for Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, as the game will be released in mid-February.

Unique gameplay with time rewinding to summon past-self clones for battles.

Explore ancient cities and battle Raxes freed from old time-locks.

Replay arenas to beat high scores and unlock rewards with strategy tweaks.

Quantic Dream and Sand Door Studio announced today that Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior now has an official release date set for February. The company has been working on this new tactical hack n' slash title for a while now, as you'll use clones of yourself to defeat enemies after learning from each time you fight and rewinding time. We tried this game out back at Summer Game Fest 2023 and had a blast with it. Now, you'll be able to experience it when it comes out on February 13, 2024. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer!

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

After half a millennium of peace, a new danger hangs over Antala. Its fate depends on you, Imë, Lysfanga of the New Kingdom, protector of the realm. The ancient cities, previously locked in time, are now free again, and an old evil has escaped, threatening the peace. But you won't be alone. Gifted with temporal powers from the Goddess of Time herself, something no other Lysfanga has had before, you have the ability to rewind time in combat to summon clones of your past selves to help you. Master your power to become legion, and crush hordes of the escaped demons, known as the Raxes. With your army of past-selves, progress through the ancient cities to extend your arsenal of weapons and learn new spells, preparing for the much greater threat ahead…

Challenge your skills and your wits to outdo yourself. Master and replay each arena to beat your high scores, and challenge yourself by changing the difficulty settings and adding combat modifiers to unlock new rewards. Each arena can be approached in countless ways. Adapt your strategy and use all the tools at your disposal to emerge victorious. Success will only depend on your combination of remnants, spells and weapons. The old time-locks are gone. The Raxes are now free to create chaos again. Explore the abandoned cities of the old continent previously locked in time and uncover the truth behind the resurgence of the Raxes.

