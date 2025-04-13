Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: 3R Games, Besiege VR, Spiderling Studios

Besiege VR Confirmed For Meta Quest Release This May

Besiege VR will be coming to Meta Quest devices next month, bringing all of the engineering and chaos to a proper 3D environment

Article Summary Besiege VR dropping next month on Meta Quest by Spiderling Studios and 3R Games.

Build epic siege machines with 70+ blocks in a destructively immersive VR experience.

Experience intense physics-driven chaos and haptic feedback at a breathtaking scale.

Transfer PC machines into VR, tackling a 50-level campaign or sandbox mode.

Indie game studio Spiderling Studios and VR developer 3R Games have come together to confirm that Besiege VR will be released next month for Meta Quest. As you may already suspect, this is an up-close-and-personal version of the game, as you're able to branch out and see your creations really come to life, and be at the center of their destructive capabilities. The game doesn't have a set release date, which could mean they might be expecting to push it back already (because why wouldn't you set a release date less than three weeks from the release month?). So for now, enjoy the trailer!

Besiege VR

Besiege VR is a physics-building game about constructing mechanical machines to annihilate armies, obliterate castles, and overcome challenging obstacles.

Construct Medieval Siege Machines: Using an extensive 70+ block collection, build your ingenious machines of maniacal destruction. Create anything from catapults, to tanks, planes, ships or even giant mechs!

Using an extensive 70+ block collection, build your ingenious machines of maniacal destruction. Create anything from catapults, to tanks, planes, ships or even giant mechs! Engage in Physics-Driven Chaos: Witness every collision and explosion, up close & personal, brought to life in VR by the game's intricate and realistic physics system.

Witness every collision and explosion, up close & personal, brought to life in VR by the game's intricate and realistic physics system. Experience Epic Scale: Stand alongside your gargantuan killing machines and experience their truly enormous scale, or stand alongside your enemies and share in their terror.

Stand alongside your gargantuan killing machines and experience their truly enormous scale, or stand alongside your enemies and share in their terror. Feel the Impact: Experience the rumble of explosions and the clanking of your machinery through haptic feedback, making you feel like you're right there on the battlefield as you unleash chaotic destruction!

Experience the rumble of explosions and the clanking of your machinery through haptic feedback, making you feel like you're right there on the battlefield as you unleash chaotic destruction! Conquer the Campaign: Battle your way through the 50-level campaign, destroying castles, annihilating armies and terrorising villagers. Or take the pressure off and build freely in any of the 3 large sandbox environments.

Battle your way through the 50-level campaign, destroying castles, annihilating armies and terrorising villagers. Or take the pressure off and build freely in any of the 3 large sandbox environments. Enjoy Your PC Creations in VR: Import your machines from PC to VR and experience them as never before! (Note: due to the hardware limitations of the Meta Quest headset (compared to PCs), not all machine sizes and features will be 1:1 transferable to VR).

