Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Machine Yearning, Tiny Little Keys

Machine Yearning Announced For Release On Mobile

Indie developer Tiny Little Keys has a new mobile game on the way called Machine Yearning, set to be released this September

Article Summary Machine Yearning by Tiny Little Keys launches on mobile this September, challenging players with robot job applications.

Navigate memory, shape, and word tests as a human applicant in a robot world with this innovative game.

Machine Yearning, originally from the Ludum Dare game jam, has won accolades for being fun and innovative.

Available on iOS and Android, sharpen your brain to 2005-era capacity while solving captchas in a unique robot language.

Indie game developer and publisher Tiny Little Keys has confirmed the release of their next game, Machine Yearning, as it arrives on mobile devices next month. Created out of the Ludum Dare game jam, the game will have you playing as your human self, applying for a job for robots. As you'll discover, that's not an easy task, as you'll have to pass several tests involving memory, shape design, word usage, and more. We have more details about the game and how it will play below, along with a nifty little trailer above, as the game will launch on September 12 for both iOS and Android.

Machine Yearning

Machine Yearning works through linking words to shapes (defining), and then remembering the link later (verifying), thereby creating your own language. You're applying to a job for robots, as a human. To stand any chance of getting the job, you'll have to bypass a captcha system, which is designed to catch out conniving human applicants. Initially, simple tasks grow more perplexing as the number of words grows and even more so when colors are added. Eventually, the job application becomes a task fit for only the most state-of-the-art robots out there… and you? Solve captchas to prove you're a robot — but there's a catch. You're making up the language as you go! Just make sure you remember it…

Authentic Application – Take a glimpse into the fascinating robot job market and see how you would compete on the career ladder leaderboard.

– Take a glimpse into the fascinating robot job market and see how you would compete on the career ladder leaderboard. Update Your Brain – Regularly playing Machine Yearning has been proven to update human brains to at least a 2005-era memory and processing speed.

– Regularly playing Machine Yearning has been proven to update human brains to at least a 2005-era memory and processing speed. An Eye-catching Resume – Machine Yearning was originally conceived at Ludum Dare – the world's most well-known game jam. With the help of its human developer, it won #1 most fun and #1 most innovative!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!