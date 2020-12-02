Madden NFL 21 Teams With Campbell's Chunky On Hunger Relief Tourney

EA Sports revealed this week that they are teaming up with Campbell's Chunky soup for a special Madden NFL 21 charity tourney. Working with GENYOUth, The Chunky Million Meals Challenge is an esports tournament built to help tackle hunger in schools. Funds generated by the tournament will deliver 100 million meals to combat food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as registration for the tournament is currently underway. After a number of games and brackets have been decided, the final eight competitors will emerge from the online qualifier. NFL players including the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and others TBD will draft those players and serve as their Champions of Chunky coaches for the live streamed event.

Throughout the tournament, you can donate to GENYOUth to help tackle food insecurity among the nation's children or by texting SCHOOLS to 20222 for a one-time $25 donation. Each $25 donation provides schools with critical equipment/supplies to serve 1,250 meals. You can head to this link to register for the tourney as we have quotes from the announcement below.

"The support of the esports community, EA Sports Madden NFL 21, Campbell's Chunky, Target and other purpose-minded brands and organizations including Doritos and America's Dairy Farmers will accelerate GENYOUth's commitment to feed our nation's kids," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth. "COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on schools, as they are in desperate need of equipment and resources to feed the one in four children who now live in food insecurity. For many kids, school meals are their only access to daily nourishment." "The work GENYOUth is doing to fight hunger is more important now than ever," said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company. "We want to find the most effective ways to support those in need, and a great way to do that is to grab people's attention with a fun and unique esports tournament. We can't wait to see the Madden players and our Champions of Chunky face off for this wonderful cause." "GENYOUth is an important partner for CSL Esports as one of our core missions is to bridge any digital and economic divide that may exist to engage students and introduce them to educational or career opportunities in the emerging esports industry," said Wim Stocks, Chairman, CSL Esports. "The Chunky Million Meals Challenge is a unique gaming experience that will help us alleviate hunger among school-aged children. We support and celebrate partners like GENYOUth to help us further impact the lives of children and inspire them to learn to play competitively leading to higher education possibilities through esports and gaming."