Madden NFL 21 Unveils An All-New Mode Called The Yard

EA Sports revealed that Madden NFL 21 just got an entirely brand new mode added to the game as players can try out The Yard. This mode will be much more of a fun backyard experience than actually playing in the main league. You'll be able to create a custom character, learn plays and abilities, unlock backyard locations, and be able to take on other players. It comes with its own online competition called The Yard: Underground, which is a 5-v-5 fight on mobile, while the PC and console version will be 6-v-6. More details on the console version will come out on August 13th, but in the meantime, you can try it out on the game's new mobile app. We have details about that below along with a trailer showing it off.

Starting today in the all-new Madden NFL 21 Mobile app, players can kick off their experience and create their avatar in The Yard: Underground to begin earning rewards by playing a single-player, narrative journey with 5-on-5 football gameplay. However, when Madden NFL 21 launches on August 28 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, gameplay in The Yard will center on 6-on-6 backyard-inspired football with the option for players to play solo, online co-op vs. the CPU or online head-to-head multiplayer in teams of one, two, or three players. While the gameplay on mobile and console is different, the goal in The Yard and The Yard: Underground remains the same, get the "W" with style. Plus, players can connect* their accounts and seamlessly access their one-of-a-kind avatar, gear, in-game currency, and Madden Rank via a shared inventory system in The Yard: Underground on mobile and The Yard all year long. House rules are the name of the game and creativity after the snap is where The Yard's all-new gameplay takes full effect. New animations lead to momentum-shifting moments, where players can run up the score with extended play combinations. In the Gillette Style Zone, players will be able to customize their avatar, including facial hair, hairstyle and more, to express their individuality. Visiting the Gear Store allows players to outfit their avatar in fresh looks, with exclusive new gear drops planned all season long. Players will also develop their own playstyle as they rack up wins in The Yard, all while earning experience points, rewards and competing in new field locations with unique vibes and varied rule sets.