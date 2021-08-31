Madden NFL 22 Brings Back College Rivalries In Superstar KO

EA Sports has decided to celebrate the college football season by adding a new multiplayer event into Madden NFL 22's Superstar KO mode. Starting today and running all the way to September 27th, the Campus Legends event will bring back 10 college football rivalries complete with rosters of alumni, and giving players the first chance since 2013 to play against their friends in a college football experience. To highlight the launch of the mode, a couple of former EA Sports cover athletes decided to play against each other as University of Texas legend Vince Young and USC legend Reggie Bush battled it out at the Rose Bowl Stadium as their respective schools. You can watch that matchup below as the mode is available to play right now.

The "Campus Legends" event in Superstar KO features Clemson University, University of Miami, Louisiana State University (LSU), University of Florida, University of Oklahoma, University of Texas, University of Southern California (USC), University of Oregon, University of Nebraska, and Michigan State University. Each school's roster of alumni, made up of college football legends as well as current and retired NFL stars, can be found on the Madden NFL website. Superstar KO arrived in Madden NFL as a surprise to fans via a post launch, live service update in Madden NFL 20, and is one of the game's most unique modes offering quick-hitting gameplay and a perfect way for players to get a rewarding football fix. In Madden NFL 22, players can play with or against friends in traditional quarters using college teams in either 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 multiplayer format and earn rewards that can be used in Madden Ultimate Team.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Madden NFL 22 | Campus Legends Reveal Ft. Vince Young Vs. Reggie Bush (https://youtu.be/NMhs0Vb-UHI)

"Throughout the football season, we deliver new content and enhancements to our Madden players and we're really excited to bring the fanfare of college football to the millions of players already enjoying Madden NFL 22 to one of our most accessible ways to play in Superstar KO," said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, EA Sports Madden NFL.