Madden NFL 22 To Hold Special "Play to LA" Leading To Super Bowl

The Super Bowl may be moving out of Los Angeles, but EA Sports is still celebrating "Play to LA" with some Madden NFL 22 events. The company is partnering up with a few different entities including Nickelodeon and Gatorade to bring their events to the game and celebrate in style as we slowly make our way to Super Bowl LVI in February. Which includes Nickelodeon's live game animations with slime, Campus Legends, and the Gatorade Road to the Dunk. We have details on what all of those will entail over the next few weeks inside the game, and you can read a little more info on it here.

Madden NFL 22 Gatorade 'Road to the Dunk'

Two of the most storied brands in sports – EA Sports and Gatorade – are teaming up to bring an immersive Gatorade experience to The Yard in Madden NFL 22. The Gatorade experience will be available in Madden NFL 22 from Jan. 14 through Feb. 15. A similar 'Road to the Dunk' experience will also be available for players on Madden NFL Mobile.

The Gatorade 'Road to the Dunk' experience will be played on a Gatorade-branded field (below).

Players can unlock and earn exclusive Gatorade gear across three flavor-related events – including uniforms inspired by Gatorade flavors like Fruit Punch, Orange and Lemon-Lime.

Players who complete at least one of the flavor-related events unlock the opportunity to earn the Gatorade Dunk during "The Dunk" event which starts Feb. 4.

Campus Legends 3.0

The highly popular college football event, "Campus Legends," returns to the Superstar KO mode in Madden NFL 22 with two new storied college teams, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes. Bama and Buckeye fans will be able to play with or against friends 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 with rosters of some legendary alumni including Joe Namath, Derrick Henry, Justin Fields, Jack Tatum, Nick and Joey Bosa, and many more. Alabama and Ohio State join 10 other available universities in-game, including LSU, USC, Clemson University, University of Florida, University of Texas Michigan State University and more.

Nickelodeon x Madden NFL 22

Nickelodeon returns to The Yard in Madden NFL 22 with the re-release of content inspired by the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants animated series, and new content and gear inspired by other iconic Nickelodeon programs – the Rugrats and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Players can play the new event, Nickelodeon Slime Time, with new challenges that feature tiny and giant players all on a new Nickelodeon-branded Field to earn rewards.