Madden NFL 22 Will Be Added To EA Play This Week

EA Sports revealed that they will be adding Madden NFL 22 to EA Play starting on February 17th for anyone with a subscription to play. No strings attached or gimmicks, this will be the full game with all of the updates and roster changes that you've seen at the end of the regular NFL season. As a little bit of a bonus to get people to check the game out, those who are EA Play members will be able to jumpstart their Madden Ultimate Team with a brand new member reward they're tossing into the mix which they're calling the Supercharge Pack. We have more info on the back below as the game will be ready to play this Thursday.

Starting this month, new Ultimate Team packs will be available each month, kicking off with the Supercharge Pack, which lets players give their Ultimate Team a major boost with eight Elite Players to help dominate the field. Members can automatically claim this pack on February 17 by entering Madden Ultimate Team during the reward availability window; packs can be opened at that point, or later in the player's Unopened Packs tab. In addition, EA Play members get even more Madden with benefits such as Vanity Sets for The Yard and a 10% savings on pre-orders and Madden Ultimate Team Points.

Madden NFL 22 is where gameday happens. All-new features in Franchise include staff management, an enhanced scenario engine, and weekly strategy. Share avatar progress and player class between Face of The Franchise and The Yard with unified progression. And for the first time ever in Ultimate Team, adjust Superstar X-Factors at halftime. EA Play is a great way to get more from the games you love. Members can unlock exciting member rewards, unlock special member-only content, play select new-release EA games for up to 10 hours, and get instant access to a collection of EA's best-loved series and top titles. Plus, members also save 10% on purchases of EA digital content, with a 10% member discount.