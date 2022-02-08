Madden NFL 22 Will Hold Its Own Halftime Show Tonight

EA Sports and the NFL are partnering up for a virtual Super Bowl celebration in Madden NFL 22 to kick off the road to the big game. The company will be throwing the Ultimate Madden Bowl Final tonight at 7pm ET, which will also serve as the premiere of the Ultimate Madden Bowl Halftime Show, featuring artist and multiplatinum musician Moneybagg Yo and special guest Blocboy JB performing live. What's more, anyone can listen live on the iHeartRadio App EA Sports Madden NFL channel for free. And you can watch the event for the first time through the eyes of Chargers' Derwin James Jr., Ravens' Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears in a special exclusive broadcast on @NFL Twitter. ESPN will also air this on their channel on Friday, February 11th, at 8:30pm ET. Here's a few quotes about the event from those involved.

"I've played Madden all my life and have always been a fan of their legendary soundtracks," said Moneybagg Yo. "Now, to have the opportunity to perform in the first-ever Ultimate Madden Bowl Halftime Show is a full-circle moment for me, and I'm grateful for the platform."

"Competition and entertainment are at the root of EA's long-term belief in the power of esports," said Anthony Stevenson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Brand for EA. "It's amazing to celebrate our Madden NFL Championship Series finale with such incredible partners, talent, and distribution."

"The Ultimate Madden Bowl athlete broadcast provides a first-ever opportunity to bring a Madden NFL esports storyline to the NFL fan in a way told by some of their favorite NFL players and Legends," said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. "Working with EA provides the opportunity to connect with the next generation of fans who have consistently shown a desire to engage in interactive, digital experiences. Tonight's Ultimate Madden Bowl cast is the perfect example of an authentic way we are customizing esports content with the NFL fan in mind."