Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 Releases New Notes On Latest Title Update

EA Sports has released the third title update for Madden NFL 24, which launched Season 2's content and made several improvements.

EA Sports has released a new set of Gridiron Notes for Madden NFL 24 today, going over more of the game's third major update. A lot of the new additions and changes have been made based on player feedback, as several areas have been improved or fixed such as gameplay, Franchise Mode, Ultimate Team, Superstar Mode, and other aspects. They have also launched the latest season of content that you can take advantage of. We have a trailer for it and a couple snippets from the Gridiron Notes above.

Madden NFL 24: Title Update 3

Each day, our team is reading the forums, chatting with you on social media, and watching gameplay across platforms like Youtube and Twitch. Below is a key update as we continue monitoring before we get into Title Update 3:

Slow UI Transitions – In our last update, we mentioned our prioritization around UI transitions. Many improvements have gone live across modes already and our Dev team continues to actively work to optimize high-traffic screens inside of Ultimate Team, Superstar, and Franchise. You can continue to expect incremental updates and improvements to screen transitions in the coming weeks.

In our last update, we mentioned our prioritization around UI transitions. Many improvements have gone live across modes already and our Dev team continues to actively work to optimize high-traffic screens inside of Ultimate Team, Superstar, and Franchise. You can continue to expect incremental updates and improvements to screen transitions in the coming weeks. Franchise Draft Class Fixes – See below for multiple fixes around Franchise Mode, specifically with Draft Classes. Please Note: The fixes will only affect newly created draft class files on Title Update 3. When downloading a new draft class, we recommend sorting by the Date Added column and selecting files created after October 4th in order to ensure the file does not contain the original error.

Season 2

Unstoppable brings an all-new season of rewards that will make your Ultimate Team a relentless force across the field. Work your way up the Season 2 Field Pass to score players like Randy Moss and Micah Parsons that are equipped with new abilities. Then check out Kyle Brandt's Angry Runs player of the week to see which players earn this revamped ability. On 10/12, get ready for the scariest Ultimate Team event of the year – Most Feared. Snag Most Feared Champions and special Arcana players, add the mystery Spirit Player to your roster just for logging in, and induce terror at the line of scrimmage with strategy items like Menacing Monolith and Sinister Strength.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!