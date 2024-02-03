Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BKOM Studios, Madzik

Madzik Revealed For 2024 Launch With Free Demo Next Week

BKOM Studios announced their latest game Madzik will be coming out sometime this year, as a free demo arrives for Steam Next Fest.

Indie game developer and publisher BKOM Studios revealed their latest game Madzik will be out in 2024, with a free demo coming to Steam Next Fest. The game is a throwback to '80s nostalgia as they have taken cues from pre-CGI fantasy films to tell an all-new story. You play as a ragtag bunch of heroes who have set themselves on a quest to push back creatures who have come to their world under the cloak of an eclipsed moon. The game will drop a free demo on February 5 for Steam Next Fest, but before that, enjoy the trailer!

Madzik

At the heart of Zikverländ lies the influence of the Moons, celestial bodies that govern the ebb and flow of magic in the realm. As players traverse through the adventure, the Moon Madness comes into play, altering environments and presenting unique power-ups and enemies based on the lunar cycle. All of the creatures throughout Zikverländ are subject to formidable moon transformations à la Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, including our heroes. Our heroes embrace their feral and spectral states. This duality empowers them with diverse abilities, allowing for strategic shifts in combat. Within Zikverländ, two unique heroes – Makino and Veroline – contribute to the cooperative hack-and-slash experience with their distinct abilities. As players progress, they will unravel the engaging lore of Zikverländ, forge alliances, overcome challenges, and immerse themselves in a world where every note of music and every pixel on the screen echoes the spirit of that iconic era, from the neon-soaked lands to the engaging soundtracks.

Cooperative Gameplay: Team up with a friend to unlock the full potential of the moons and defeat the corrupting forces. Your success depends on how well you collaborate with each other. Join forces and rise to the challenge together!

Team up with a friend to unlock the full potential of the moons and defeat the corrupting forces. Your success depends on how well you collaborate with each other. Join forces and rise to the challenge together! Explore Handcrafted Mystical Lands: Set foot in lively and handcrafted lands filled with rewarding exploration opportunities. From wool to pencil, Zikverländ is shaped with IRL elements that bring a unique aspect to the game. Add new powers to your arsenal and uncover the secrets of Madzik's vibrant world as you venture deeper into the unknown.

Set foot in lively and handcrafted lands filled with rewarding exploration opportunities. From wool to pencil, Zikverländ is shaped with IRL elements that bring a unique aspect to the game. Add new powers to your arsenal and uncover the secrets of Madzik's vibrant world as you venture deeper into the unknown. Dynamic Moon System: Witness the environment and enemies transform before you, their tactics and powers shifting with each lunar phase. Exploit their weaknesses and prepare for new challenges as you face off against ever-evolving adversaries.

Witness the environment and enemies transform before you, their tactics and powers shifting with each lunar phase. Exploit their weaknesses and prepare for new challenges as you face off against ever-evolving adversaries. Tailor Your Strengths: Madzik's ability system is part of your adventure, offering an array of diverse and customizable skills. It's designed to offer a unique avenue for customization. Find the playstyle that suits you best.

