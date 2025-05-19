Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Double Jack, maestro, star wars

Maestro Adds New Star Wars Orchestral Music Content

Maestro is giving you a chance to be John WIlliams for an epic song, as they have added "Duel of the Fates" from Star Wars - Episode I

Official content arrives through a collaboration with Disney, featuring iconic John Williams music

Game also features previous packs like "Secrets of Sorcery" and "Doom Bound" with film-inspired tracks

Take charge of custom orchestras dressed as Star Wars characters for an epic VR conducting experience

VR developer and publisher Double Jack has released some brand-new collaboration content for Maestro, as they partnered with Disney for some Star Wars orchestral music. Those of you who are fans of Episode I: The Phantom Menace will be happy to know that the iconic track "Duel of the Fates" has been added to the game for you to take on as the conductor, literally making you John Williams for a song. They even give you Jedi hands and a conductor's wand changed into a lightsaber. What's more, they have created a custom orchestra for you to work with, as you can see here and in the trailer, giving you members dressed up as different characters from the film. This is basically the most epic Star Wars experience the game could give you, shy of giving you "The Imperial March."

Maestro x Star Wars

The Star Wars content includes a brand new track from the iconic Star Wars: Episode 1 – 'Duel of the Fates' by John Williams, as well as a brand new ingame cosmetic, a mini lightsaber ready to use as a baton, to transport you at lightspeed into the Star Wars universe. Previous content packs include the sorcery-themed 'Secrets of Sorcery' pack with music from Harry Potter and Fantasia and the recent 'Doom Bound' pack featuring Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings music.

Doombound Pack Tracklist:

Ramin Djawadi – Main Theme (Game of Thrones)

Howard Shore – The Bridge of Khazad-dûm (The Lord of the Rings)

Jacques Offenbach – Orpheus in the Underworld

Franz Liszt – Totentanz

Dmitri Shostakovich – Symphony No. 10, 2nd Movement

Secrets of Socery Pack Tracklist:

John Williams: Hedwige's theme (Harry Potter)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Fantasia)

Edvard Grieg: In the Hall of the Mountain King

Manuel de Falla: El Amor Brujo

Antonio Vivaldi: Winter

Hector Berlioz: The Fantastic Symphony

