Apex Legends: Saviors Launches With New Battle Pass Trailer

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have officially launched Season 13 into Apex Legends as Saviors comes with a ton of new content. The team is marking the occasion with a brand new trailer showing off the latest battle pass, which you can snag right now. We also have more info below on what's new to this season from the latest character to an evolved Storm Point map, to the new IMC Armories, the upgraded Ranked system, and more. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

Storm Point Map Evolution – When a giant monster crested above the waves of Storm Point, the Legends united and defeated it. In the process, they unearthed long-buried IMC Armories, each with weapons and loot caches guarded by fierce robotic Spectres. Players are in for a fight, but the rewards are worth the effort in this new PVE minigame. Legends can also explore the beached sea creature's carapace in an attempt to hunt down the vast treasure that lies in the belly of the beast.

Apex Legends Ranked Reloaded – Apex Legends: Saviors' upgraded Ranked system adds tier demotions, entry cost adjustments, a new tier, and a rework of Ranked Points to promote teamplay. All but three games of demotion protection have been removed, raising the stakes of every match. Squadmates will have to work together to climb the ranks. And with a new introductory Rookie tier, there's never been a better time to join the fun of Ranked play.

New Battle Pass – Players can defend what they love in style with the Saviors Battle Pass. Fuse leads his squad to glory in his Legendary "Sir Fitzroy" skin, while Bloodhound's "Feral's Future" skin showcases their inner dragon. Additionally, turn the C.A.R. SMG into a weapon worthy of a knight with the Legendary "Wyrmborn" skin, while also unlocking Epic skins for Mad Maggie, Newcastle and Pathfinder, with full sets to complement their new looks. Completing the Saviors Battle Pass unlocks the Winter Soul and Molten Soul Reactive Spitfire skins. The Battle Pass will also feature plenty more exciting rewards along the way, including a new music pack, loading screens, emotes, banners and weapon charms.