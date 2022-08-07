Dead Cells Releases The Enter The Panchaku Update

Twin Motion and Evil Empire released a new update for Dead Cells this past week as players can now Enter The Panchaku. The new content revolves around a weapon that operates a lot like nunchakus, only it's designed to be a pair of frying pans. When you use them, the crit on enemies that are facing you and also provides some amazing animations for combat when you pull off combos. The game also added 29 reworked items in the mix including weapons, skills, and mutations, as well as a number of rebalances. You're also getting the Magic Bow in a crossover from Soul Knight, and you can finally pet all of your pets in the game. Here's more details and a trailer from the team about the update, with the full patch notes here.

The Enter the Panchaku trailer showcases the weapon at its finest, complete with offering a new outfit inspired by the trailers from Bobby Digital that includes flaming pink hair. Sweet. Dead Cells fans will enjoy (or not, depending) a new rebalancing that tackles 29 weapons, skills and mutations in the game. Every so often these are refreshed to keep the variety element strong – a good roguelite should offer players difficult choices instead of relying on the same 2-3 weapons every time. Variety in a roguelite is the spice of life.

On this same note, Evil Empire has done away with old legendary items and instead introduced legendary affixes. There are a few brand-new affixes, including specific ones for certain items. They have all been hand-picked and should have synergy with the item's gameplay. Legendaries now become stronger than your typical weapon by adding an extra, complimentary gameplay element instead of just upping the damage. There is also now a new legendary-only option in Custom Mode which makes all items legendary. Lastly, you can now interact with all of your companions in between biomes by long-pressing the interact button. This interaction has no tangible benefit other than making you feel warm and fuzzy.