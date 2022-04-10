Maestro Media Announces New Unboxing Of Isaac Line Of Items

The Binding Of Isaac is getting a new set of collectibles shortly as fans of the series can get the Unboxing Of Isaac from Mastero Media. This will be a monthly subscription box featuring exclusive limited edition items tied to the game such as t-shirts, Four Souls cards, and other exclusive merch that you'll only be able to get through the box. You can read more of what they've got set up for the next three months below, and those looking to get in on the box can do so at the link above.

May: Dogma (art by @orisghost) – Something whispers through the TV static… The Dogma pack starts us off with a bang, a highly-requested t-shirt drawn by a prominent Isaac artist Orighost! This Dogma pack comes with three on-theme Four Souls cards: Christian Broadcasts, Static and Dogma v2! This pack will also come with a holographic sticker of the shirt design.

June: Rainbow Blight (art by @ahoyvisualart) – It's time to get cute! This Rainbow Blight shirt designed by Ahoy celebrates all the cutest and coolest items in Isaac! How many can you name? This pride-full package includes three fabulous Four Souls cards that will make your friends gag: 3 Dollar Bill, Glitter Bombs and My Little Unicorn! This box will also include a sticker sheet featuring art from all of the most colorful Four Souls cards!

July: The Horsemen! (art by Jimbo Phillips) – The Four Horsemen are finally here just in time to celebrate summer! This retro shirt design was done by the iconic surf/skate illustrator Jimbo Phillips, you don't need big muscles to attract babes or hunks at the beach anymore! This box comes with the usual sticker based on the shirt's image as well as three on-theme Fou Souls cards: Cube of Meat, Cube of Meat and Cube of Meat!

Starting in August, all monthly items will remain a secret until the start of the month, but they will all have killer art that you've come to expect from Edmund McMillen and The Binding of Isaac, featuring collaborations with prominent artists like Tom Bunk, Daniel Shaw, Jimbo Phillips, Angela Ho, Sr Pelo and many more.