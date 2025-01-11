Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Magic Inn, Purpledoor Studios

Magic Inn Has Release Window Pushed Back To April 2025

Those who were looking forward to playing Magic Inn will have to wait a little bit longer, as the game has been pushed back three months

Article Summary Magic Inn's release delayed to April 2025 for extra development time.

Gameplay trailer offers a glimpse into immersive innkeeper life.

Build a 5-star inn by crafting menus and forging key alliances.

Uncover secrets and master magic in this vibrant world.

Indie game developer and publisher Purpledoor Studios made the decision this week to push back the release of Magic Inn by a few months. Originally, the game was supposed to be released this month, but the devs made the call to delay the game a bit while they worked on it a little more to make sure the cozy innkeeper life simulator worked well the first time instead of requiring a bunch of work after the fact. The game has no official date yet, just an April 2025 window, but we do have a gameplay trailer here to tide you over.

Magic Inn

Recruit top chefs, or hone your own skills and become one yourself! Forge ties with local farmers for quality ingredients and offer a delectable menu for your guests. A 5-star inn draws royalty and fame, so you must prepare the rarest of items. Build relationships with winemakers, trade with merchants, or search the corners of the world for rare gems. Impress even the King upon his arrival! Friends are an innkeeper's greatest asset! Making friends is simple: talk to guests, help them, serve well, or even give gifts. Each guest matters. Interact, learn, aim for personalized service, and build lasting relationships. Strong friendships help innkeepers gain resources and referrals from powerful contacts. Easy, right?

When the power of friendship may not be enough, there's nothing wrong with taking a few shortcuts. A 5-star rating is determined by judges disguised as guests. Pay the local detective to reveal the judge's identity, or use money and favors to sway the judge. Keep it discreet: nobody needs to know! Congratulations on achieving the 5-star rating! Success, wealth, friends in high places: you've done it all! But now, it's time to uncover a tale of tragedy, redemption, and, of course, magic. With abundant resources in hand and wand, you can shape this magical world. Enjoy the journey!

