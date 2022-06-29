Magic: The Gathering "Commander Sealed" Charity Event In New York

Hello and welcome, players, collectors, and other fans of Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast's premier collectible trading card game! Around this time last year, we wrote an article hyping up a for-charity Commander Sealed event, hosted by Just Games Rochester, that was set for September 25th, 2021. Well, we went to that event and it was splendid. This year, the organizers of that event will be hosting another one with quadrupled seating!

The "Commander Sealed", the third event of its ilk, will take place on Saturday, September 17th at the atrium at Village Gate in Rochester, NY. There are seats for 256 players, and so far, approximately 60 seats have already been purchased as of the time of us writing this piece. The address for Village Gate is below:

Village Gate Square

274 N Goodman St

Rochester, NY 14607

Tickets will benefit The Trevor Project, a charity that supports LGBTQIA+ youth through crisis intervention and suicide prevention. According to the tournament organizer, Dean Gootee of Rochester, NY, last year's Commander Sealed event raised over $4,500 USD for the illustrious and vital charity organization.

As for what you will get upon entering this event, each player is afforded 17 booster packs from various Magic: The Gathering expansion sets with which to create their own 100-card Commander deck. At that point, a grand series of multiplayer games will commence: pods of 4 players apiece will duke it out, with the winner of each pod advancing to meet the other winners in more games of Commander until one ultimate champion is crowned!

For more information about this event, you can visit Just Games Rochester's webpage for the event by clicking here, or scan the QR code in the above image to access it. You can also see The Trevor Project's website by clicking here for more information about their services. Meanwhile, are you planning to visit Rochester, NY, for this event? Have you ever played in a major Magic: The Gathering event such as this one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!