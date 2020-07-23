Magic: The Gathering Double Masters Preview Roundup: July 23, 2020

Hello there, fans, players, and collectors of the premier trading card game by Wizards of the Coast, Magic: The Gathering! Today we are looking into the previews that have begun to pop up for Double Masters, a highly-advanced expansion set for the card game. This article will feature some, but not nearly all, of the cards that have been previewed for the set between July 20th and July 22nd. If we could preview all of them it would be one serious doozy, as we have gotten, as expected, roughly double the previews we normally get for a preview season this early on.

As a bit of a preamble, we want to reiterate that this product is quite a bit more expensive than your average Magic: The Gathering booster product. At roughly $300.00 USD per booster box and around $100.00 USD per VIP Edition collector pack, acquiring these cards will not be a task for the lighthearted, nor the light-coffered. With that out of the way, this is an excellent product for those with the disposable income to purchase cards from it and the selection of cards we will be showing to you should prove that with relative ease. Are you ready? Let's go!

The first card we wish to bring to your attention is actually a trio of excellent board wipes in Blasphemous Act, Wrath of God, and Cyclonic Rift. All of these are either straightforward and iconic, of little mana investment, of great utility, or are a combination of any of those three qualities. This set will have no shortage of sweepers and we are here for it.

Next, we have Dark Confidant. This little creature has been at the forefront of many powerful decks in a variety of formats and even sees play in competitive Commander from time to time. As the flavor text on the card reads, it's definitely good for "Greatness, at any cost"!

After that, we have two very strong cards that both go infinite with Ashnod's Altar and Nim Deathmantle (with, sadly, no word yet on their inclusion in this Magic: The Gathering set). These cards work great in conjunction with each other and merit inclusion in, or command of, many different artifact deck archetypes. The first card is Breya, Etherium Shaper!

The second card is a card that probably needs no introduction despite having new art by the illustrious British artist Carl Critchlow in its showcase version: Here is Wurmcoil Engine!

If you wish to see more of these previews, let us know in the comments below! We wish to hear your input as to which cards in this release would be most suitable to build decks around, especially. Tell us your thoughts!