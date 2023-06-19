Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Magic: The Gathering, Puzzle & Dragons, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: GungHo Online Entertainment, Magic: The Gathering, puzzle & Dragons, wizards of the coast

Magic: The Gathering Invades Puzzle & Dragons In New Collab

Puzzle & Dragons has a new insane collaboration underway today as Magic: The Gathering has officially invaded the game.

GungHo Online Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast have partnered on a new collaboration as Magic: The Gathering has invaded Puzzle & Dragons. Starting today and running all the way until July 3rd at 11am PT, players will have a chance to recruit some of the most iconic magicians from the MTG multiverse to take on challenges, including Urza, Mishra, and Elspeth Tirel. This includes encountering five exclusive dungeons for this event, each one dealing with a different color on the wheel, which will provide a series of prizes to collect. These include medals that can be turned in at the Monster Exchange where you can get a few different special event-specific characters like Ertai and Black Lotus. We got the full rundown for you below from the devs.

Enter The Battlefield

Duel opposing Planeswalkers and creatures by building out your deck. Collect characters from collab-exclusive Egg Machines such as the Magic: The Gathering Egg Machine and the Magic: The Gathering Memorial Egg Machine. Team up with characters from across the Multiverse, like Urza, Mishra, Elspeth Tirel, and Wrenn and Seven. Bring your enemies' life totals to zero in five event-exclusive dungeons.

Magic: The Gathering Dungeon lets players battle for a chance to earn rewards, including Magic: The Gathering Collab Medals. These medals can be traded at the Monster Exchange. Additionally, players will receive one pull from the Magic: The Gathering Memorial Egg Machine for clearing the Dominaria-Expert floor for the first time.

Magic: The Gathering Colosseum! rewards teams led by a specified character with a 100% drop rate and guarantees monsters like Rainbow Metal Dragon will appear. Players will receive one pull from the Magic: The Gathering Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward for clearing the Multiverse-Legend floor and Event Medal – Black for clearing the Multiverse-Annihilation floor. Multiplayer! Magic: The Gathering Colosseum! is a 3-player version of Magic: The Gathering Colosseum!

[Magic: The Gathering] Title Challenge! is a timed dungeon that rewards skilled players with the [Magic: The Gathering] title as a first-time clear reward.

Elesh Norn Descended!-Skill Cap 6 times rewards players for defeating the boss with a guaranteed Elesh Norn drop. Players will also receive one pull from the Clear Reward! ★6+ Magic: The Gathering Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward.

Magic: The Gathering Monster Exchange

Once you've collected your collab medals, trade them in at the Monster Exchange for event-exclusive characters like Ertai and Black Lotus Premium Card. Players can collect MTG Collab Medals from the MTG Dungeon.

Special Bundles

You're only as strong as the deck you build. Craft the ultimate team with special bundles:

30 Magic Stones & Urza Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Urza Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will receive the special MTG Collab BGM Set when they get Urza for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Urza Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will receive the special MTG Collab BGM Set when they get Urza for the first time. 30 Magic Stones & Wrenn and Seven Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Wrenn and Seven Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will receive the special MTG Collab BGM Set 2 when they get Wrenn and Seven for the first time.

Grants 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and one pull from the Wrenn and Seven Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will receive the special MTG Collab BGM Set 2 when they get Wrenn and Seven for the first time. 15 Magic Stones & Teferi Egg Machine: Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Teferi Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will receive the special MTG Orbs Skin when they get Teferi for the first time.

Grants 15 Magic Stones and one pull from the Teferi Egg Machine for $14.99 USD. Players will receive the special MTG Orbs Skin when they get Teferi for the first time. 20 Magic Stones & ★6+ Magic: The Gathering Egg Machine: Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6 or ★7 Rarity character Egg Machine for $ 19 .99 USD.

Grants 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the ★6 or ★7 Rarity character Egg Machine for $ .99 USD. 1 Magic Stones & Magic: The Gathering Egg Machine: Grants 1 Magic Stone and one pull from the Magic: The Gathering Egg Machine for $1.99 USD.

