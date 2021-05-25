Magic: The Gathering Modern Horizons 2 Recap: May 24th-25th

Wizards of the Coast has started to roll out the cards from their upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering, Modern Horizons 2. Each spoiler season, the first few cards tend to be the highlights of the set, but with a supplemental set such as one in the Modern Horizons series, anything could feasibly happen at any time, at least until the number crunch fills out. At any rate, here's our recap of some of the coolest cards to so far be revealed in the set!

Void Mirror

Let's first speak about the absolute elephant in the room: Void Mirror. The card is a monstrous control piece, as evidenced by its effect-to-cost ratio. Void Mirror is more than capable of ruining Eldrazi Tron decks in Modern than don't have any answer to it off the bat, be that a viable counter piece, an Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth, or a similar play.

Of course, in no way does Void Mirror mean that Eldrazi Tron is dead – in fact, what it does is provide interesting challenges for the deck, which has been flaunted by many players as exceedingly tough to deal with as of late. However, because the release of Modern Horizons 2 affects more than Modern alone, Commander and even Legacy players may well find themselves in a spot of trouble with this card if it's played early.

Late to Dinner

Speaking of the elephant in the room, how about a more literal interpretation, art-wise? Late to Dinner is, frankly, a poignant story told in a card's art, flavor and mechanics all at once. At first, we were a bit disturbed by the Wes Anderson-esque art, but this has come to subside since. This card is quite cute, and plus, it is a card that's usable in the Pauper format. Is it good in Pauper? Time will obviously tell, but we'd like to hope it will be the little reanimation spell that could.

Also, for whatever it's worth, the pun formed by the name and mechanics makes us chuckle. Moving on!

Grist, the Hunger Tide

We spoke a little bit about Grist, the Hunger Tide earlier today. As it were, Grist feels like a fun and innovative commander to work with, if wonky as heck. It's likely a reasonable tribal commander for Insect decks of various shapes, but it's also a fantastic value engine. Maybe next time you play this, your opponents will ask "what's the harm in one little insect?", before promptly losing to its +5 loyalty ability on your next turn.

One question we do have for Wizards of the Coast is this: If Grist is a hive mind of insects all with a single Planeswalker Spark, are they all sapient somehow? If so, how in the world did this happen? Who made such a horrible snafu to let a hive of insects become a Planeswalker? These questions may have to wait for another time if any time at all.

Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp

Our last card for this article is Zabaz, the Glimmerwasp. We have a few reservations about this card, and not just because it would fit perfectly in our Gyome, Master Chef commander deck's list. Why is it legendary? It's probably a normal-sized robotic insect, as it were, so it has no real impact as a mythical or legendary creature beyond what it does mechanically. Why is it red, or white, in terms of its color identity? Bees, hornets, and wasps are firmly green. And does its modular-modifying ability affect creatures with modular that are entering play as well? There is a lot to unpack with this busy little bee.

Do you have any thus-revealed Magic: The Gathering cards in Modern Horizons 2 that you'd like us to discuss in future articles? Let us know in the comments below!