Wizards Of The Coast Teases New Magic: The Gathering Rule On Twitter

Magic: The Gathering has always been a game of shifting rules and the inevitable breaking of these rules. Companions and modal dual-faced cards (also known as MDFCs) seem to be some of the latest big changes that Wizards of the Coast has made to the game, but today on Twitter, a few major names on the subject of rules have revealed that an update is coming that may shake up how some players see the game, and the hubbub revolves around this one card, shown below.

So, the above card, previewed by Sean Plott, also known as Day9, can be a creature in all zones except on the battlefield. This has caused a quiet uproar on Twitter as to whether it can lead a deck in the Commander format. At first glance, we would've said no right away, but according to General Rules Manager for Wizards of the Coast, Jess Dunks, Grist, The Hunger Tide is a legal commander.

I've been suddenly getting a lot of questions about Grist, the Hunger Tide and whether or not it can be your Commander. It can! Its ability functions both outside the game and before the game begins.#WotCstaff https://t.co/9dvhNxsf8r — Jess Dunks | Lorehold (@Dunkatog) May 25, 2021

This was given further confirmation by Wizards of the Coast's Principal Magic Editor, Matt Tabak, who is himself also a major authority on the rules interactions of Magic: The Gathering:

Sure, Grist *can* be your commander, but are you going to trust your deck to 4,512,806 insects in a trenchcoat? It's your funeral, pal. #WotCstaff — Matt Tabak (@WotC_Matt) May 25, 2021

When looking into why Grist can be a commander, it was revealed that an update to the Comprehensive Rules is on the way that will facilitate this new revelation. There are a few rules that, we wonder, might also be affected. For example, the card Kaheera, the Orphanguard, a creature with Companion, can only be such if your deck has only Cats, Dinosaurs, Beasts, Nightmares, and Elementals (the primary monstrous races in the Magic expansion Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths). The rules as currently written bar Kaheera from being the companion of its deck if the deck has any creatures with Changeling if they're not printed as being any of the five races mentioned. Will this change with the update? Time will clearly tell.

