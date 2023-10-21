Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MTG, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

Magic: The Gathering Offers New The Lord Of The Rings Expansion Set

Magic: The Gathering will be getting a new set of releases for The Lord Of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth for the holidays.

Wizards of the Coast revealed this week they have an all-new Magic: The Gathering expansion coming to the recent The Lord Of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth release. The company will be releasing special sets for the holidays, fittingly enough being called The Holiday Release, as it will feature four additional Scene Boxes designed to show off more iconic moments from The Lord of the Rings, Jumpstart, Volume 2, and a Special Edition of Collector Boosters. That last one will come with special alternate art, an alternate "Scroll" card frame, and a new type of foil treatment. In essence, it is an entirely new release using the same cards as before, with some significant changes to make them extra collectible. The Scene Boxes will have six borderless scene cards, three set boosters, six art cards, and a paper display easel. However, and this is key, the Special Edition Collector Boosters do not contain Serialized Ring cards. You'll need to find the One Ring elsewhere. We have more info below as these will launch on November 3.

"The Lord of the Rings has come to Magic: The Gathering, and it's time to take familiar favorites on a whole new journey there and back again. In the upcoming set The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, players have the chance to join the Fellowship in adventures filled with valor, courage, and second breakfast. Play your favorite moments of the third age or turn Middle-earth on its head and surrender to the temptation of the Precious. Either way; Middle-earth is in your hands. The set has two primary launch windows—June 23, 2023, and a holiday launch on November 3, 2023—and is the first full set release as part of Universes Beyond, bringing the iconic world of J.R.R. Tolkien to life within the Magic frame. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is modern legal and comprised of Draft, Set, Collector, and Jumpstart Boosters, four Commander decks, a Starter Kit, a Bundle and Gift Bundle, Scene Boxes, and Secret Lair drops."

