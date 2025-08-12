Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender

Magic: The Gathering Reveals More For Avatar: The Last Airbender Set

Magic: The Gathering held a special livestream on Twitch today where the team showed off more for the Avatar: The Last Airbender set

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils new Avatar: The Last Airbender set with unique elemental mechanics.

Airbending, waterbending, earthbending, and firebending debut as brand-new gameplay actions and abilities.

Special card treatments include borderless foils, Sagas, Appa lands, and collectible frame designs.

Full product lineup covers Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, Jumpstart, Commander, and more.

Wizards of the Coast held a special livestream today on Twitch where they revealed more details and some cards for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Worlds Beyond set for Avatar: The Last Airbender. As you can see from the images below, they have taken many of the characters, settings, and actions from the iconic Nickelodeon animated series and transformed them into a powerful set of cards that, quite honestly, could break a game wide open if you wield these powers correctly. We have the notes from the team for you here, along with several cards revealed today, as the set will launch on November

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Sky bison that soar over the four nations. Masterful benders who harness the raw power of the elements. And a cabbage vendor who just can't catch a break. Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender is filled with all kinds of amazing treatments that will be soaring into your hands. Airbending, waterbending, earthbending, and firebending aren't just iconic bending arts from Avatar: The Last Airbender—now, they're brand-new mechanics in Magic: The Gathering. If you want to transform Avatar Aang into Aang, Master of Elements, you'll need to learn how to use them all.

Airbending

Airbend is a keyword action that helps you control the board without getting violent. When you airbend a permanent, you exile it. As long as it remains exiled, its owner may cast it for {2} rather than its mana cost. While Appa only airbends your permanents, you'll have to wait and see if there are any cards that airbend your opponent's permanents.

Waterbending

Some spells and abilities have you waterbend as part of their costs. The activated ability of Katara, Water Tribe's Hope requires that you waterbend {X}. You must pay {X}, and for each generic mana in that cost, you may tap an untapped artifact or creature you control rather than pay that mana.

Earthbending

Earthbending is a keyword action. Much like how Earthbenders turn the terrain into weapons, you can do the same with the help of spells and abilities that instruct you to earthbend. Toph, the First Metalbender lets you earthbend 2, which turns a target land you control into a 0/0 land creature with haste, then puts two +1/+1 counters on that land. And don't worry; when that land dies or is exiled, it returns as a tapped noncreature land.

Firebending

Firebending is a keyword ability that turns your aggression into a source of power. That's very flavorful for Firebenders! When a creature with firebending N attacks, you add N {R} mana. That mana doesn't go away until the end of combat, letting you use it on any instant-speed activated abilities or spells.

Booster Packs

Now that you know the mechanics of the set, it's time to dive into some of the fun treatments you'll find in Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender! While we won't be revealing everything today, there's plenty to get excited about. There are new frames, stunning foil treatments, and plenty of surprises in store for the set's debut on October 28.

Borderless Raised Foil Avatar Aang

Harness the elements and transform Avatar Aang into Aang, Master of Elements! This stunning borderless version of Aang brings the artwork of one of the series' creators, Bryan Konietzko, to Magic for the very first time. As Aang fulfills his cosmic destiny to bring balance to the four nations, this raised foil treatment draws inspiration from past Booster Fun designs to create the ultimate Avatar: The Last Airbender collectible. This version of Avatar Aang appears only in raised foil and only in English-language Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Collector Boosters.

Borderless Double-Faced Sagas

B the time we meet Aang in the original series, the prior Avatars and their foes are mythical figures. We're depicting their stories on a cycle of mythic rare borderless Sagas. These Sagas, upon reaching their final chapter, transform into powerful legendary creatures worthy of their fables. Borderless double-faced Sagas appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Borderless Field Notes

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is full of friendly (and sometimes frightening) creatures. We're depicting some of our favorite creatures and creations on borderless field notes cards. This artwork looks straight out of an explorer's sketchbook. The marginalia even points out some of the features and quirks of the Avatar: The Last Airbender world. Borderless field notes cards appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Elemental Frame Cards

Combining the in-universe aesthetics of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series with the Magic card frame, elemental frame cards depict your favorite characters and moments in Booster Fun style. With different etchings in the text-box frame depending on the element being depicted, this treatment complements the artwork of the series beautifully. Elemental frame cards appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Full-Art Appa Lands

Yip yip! Take flight alongside Appa on this series of full-art Appa basic lands. Depicting various moments during Aang's journey, these lands let you follow Appa's path across the skies of Avatar: The Last Airbender's world. Can you name the moments from the original series that each card depicts? Full-art Appa lands can be found in Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, Commander Bundles, and Jumpstart Boosters in non-foil and traditional foil.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Product Details

Play Boosters

Each Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Booster box contains 30 Play Boosters, each of which contains the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 7 Commons In 1 out of every 26 Play Boosters, a common is replaced with a TLE card. 3 Uncommons 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity 1 Land card

cards 1 Non-foil DFC helper card or double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Each Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Collector Booster box contains 12 Collector Boosters, each of which contains the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 3 Traditional foil commons 3 Traditional foil uncommons 2 Traditional foil TLE commons 1 Traditional foil TLE uncommon 1 Traditional foil full-art land card 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare 1 Traditional foil TLE rare or mythic rare 1 Non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare 1 Non-foil or traditional foil TLE card 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare Includes borderless raised foil copies of Avatar Aang

cards 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Jumpstart Boosters

Each Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Jumpstart Booster box contains 24 Jumpstart Boosters, each of which contains the following:

20 Magic: The Gathering cards 61 Possible Jumpstart themes 1–2 Rare or mythic rare cards Includes lands

cards 1 Theme insert

Bundles

Each Bundle includes the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Appa lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Appa lands

2 Reference cards

1 Traditional foil promo card

1 Oversized spindown life counter

Commander's Bundles

Score Commander staples and explore the newest set! Each Commander's Bundle contains the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Collector Booster

5 Non-foil promo cards Three (3) of these promo cards are the same in each Commander's Bundle.



15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Appa lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Appa lands

1 Click-wheel

Scene Boxes

Each Scene Box includes the following:

3 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 6 Traditional foil borderless scene cards

6 Art cards

1 Display Easel

Beginner Boxes

Learn to play Magic or teach your friends! Each Beginner Box contains the following:

10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other. Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!

half-decks 5 Non-foil tokens

2 Gameboard playmats

2 "How to Play" guides

2 Reference cards

2 Spindown dice

1 Reference guide booklet

Prerelease Packs

Choose one of five seeded Prerelease Packs and begin your journey with Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

5 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Seeded Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Character Booster Each Character Booster is themed around a different Avatar: The Last Airbender character and a color of Magic .

| Character Booster 2 Non-foil double-sided tokens themed to your Prerelease Pack's color

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare

1 Spindown die themed to your Prerelease Pack's color

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!