MagicCon Announced For Chicago, Amsterdam, Las Vegas

Wizards of the Coast has three locations picked for MagicCon in 2024, as two will happen in North America and one in Europe.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast announces MagicCon 2024 in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Amsterdam.

Chicago event features a 75K Standard Open, Pro Tour Qualifiers, and special guests.

Amsterdam to host MagicCon in June with new set Modern Horizons III and Pro Tour event.

Las Vegas to close 2024 with the 30th Magic World Championship in October.

Wizards of the Coast revealed this week that they will be holding three different MagicCon events for Magic: The Gathering in 2024. The company revealed they will be holding two events in North America located in Chicago, Illinois and Las Vegas, Nevada, with Amsterdam in the Netherlands for the European show. Plans are obviously tentative so far, with no confirmed announcements or guests, but they are at least preparing fans for the events ahead of time. We have the details they revealed this week, along with special cards being released for each event, for you below.

"The Main Stage will once again be a fan-favorite element of MagicCon and the best place to be for Cosplay Contest, Pro Tour Sunday Watch Party, Preview Panel, Fallout Preview Panel, Murders at Karlov Manor Art and World-Building Panel, Mark Rosewater Panel and more. On the competitive side, the Secret Lair Showdown is back for 2024 with new Prize Cards! There are 4 x Modern Secret Lair Showdown Qualifier events taking place during the weekend, with the top 8 players from each qualifier earning an invitation to the Secret Lair Showdown Championship."

"The Chicago 75K Standard Open is a massive competitive event with a $75,000 prize pool and eight invites to the second Pro Tour of 2024. In addition, there will be Pro Tour Qualifier play events for players to earn their way to the second Pro Tour event in 2024. Special guests, featured artists, and secrets we can't share right now (but will soon!) will thrill and entertain everyone who makes it to Chicago. Tickets and badge packages will go on sale starting on November 27 at 10 a.m. PT."

"In June, MagicCon: Amsterdam will bring Magic: The Gathering event experiences to northern Europe. The celebration will take place on June 28-30 and host featured artists, panel, events, experiences, and tournaments. The Pro Tour event taking place at the con will feature a new set, Modern Horizons III. The year of fun will culminate with MagicCon: Las Vegas on October 26-28. While plans for the event are taking shape, it is the perfect venue to wrap up 2024 with our 30th Magic World Championship competition and take a look into the future for 2025."

